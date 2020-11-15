Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Position Trimmed by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 39.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,775 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 100.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelixis alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXEL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $20.16 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.47. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 28.21%. The firm had revenue of $231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $122,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,178 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.