F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on F5 Networks from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Colliers Secur. upgraded F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Colliers Securities upgraded F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a hold rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.85.

FFIV opened at $159.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.04. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Geng Lin sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $146,151.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,799.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $34,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,123,600.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $946,473 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 95.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 53.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 381.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 144.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

