Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Reduced by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 36.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 26,005 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 2.8% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 42.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Facebook by 223.4% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 7.8% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 3.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $478,866.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,817.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $111,211.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,204.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,291 shares of company stock worth $30,376,998 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook stock opened at $276.95 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $788.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

