Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Principal Financial Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,991,286 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 194,267 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.1% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Facebook worth $1,307,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 36,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 21.2% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 26,780 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 26.9% in the third quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $600,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $276.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.88. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $788.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,291 shares of company stock worth $30,376,998. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

