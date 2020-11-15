Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Wright Investors Service Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,780 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 2.5% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $276.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.88. The firm has a market cap of $788.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $111,211.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,204.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,291 shares of company stock valued at $30,376,998. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. 140166 increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC increased their price target on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

