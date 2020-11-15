Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681,761 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 30.9% of SP Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $200,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after buying an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,178,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,538,212,000 after acquiring an additional 284,504 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,291 shares of company stock valued at $30,376,998. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $276.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.96 and a 200 day moving average of $248.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. HSBC upped their target price on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.