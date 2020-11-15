Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U) Director Christopher Douglas Hodgson Buys 2,000 Shares

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U) Director Christopher Douglas Hodgson acquired 2,000 shares of Fairfax India stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.54 per share, with a total value of C$23,073.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,610.40.

Shares of TSE:FIH.U opened at C$9.10 on Friday. Fairfax India Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of C$5.28 and a 12 month high of C$13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.83.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

