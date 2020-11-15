Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U) Director Christopher Douglas Hodgson Buys 2,000 Shares

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U) Director Christopher Douglas Hodgson acquired 2,000 shares of Fairfax India stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.54 per share, with a total value of C$23,073.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,610.40.
Shares of TSE:FIH.U opened at C$9.10 on Friday. Fairfax India Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of C$5.28 and a 12 month high of C$13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.83.
About Fairfax India
Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.