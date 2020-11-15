FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,552 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of FedEx worth $36,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in FedEx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,857,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 4,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total value of $1,049,855.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,336 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,728.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 5,325 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total transaction of $1,309,683.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.46.

FDX opened at $271.91 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $293.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

