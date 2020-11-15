Financial Contrast: Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) versus (HYLN) (NYSE:HYLN)

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) and (HYLN) (NYSE:HYLN) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Miller Industries has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, (HYLN) has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Miller Industries and (HYLN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miller Industries 4.36% 11.29% 7.54% (HYLN) N/A 77.14% 1.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.9% of Miller Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of (HYLN) shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Miller Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Miller Industries and (HYLN), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Miller Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A (HYLN) 0 2 0 0 2.00

(HYLN) has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.72%. Given (HYLN)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe (HYLN) is more favorable than Miller Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Miller Industries and (HYLN)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miller Industries $818.17 million 0.45 $39.11 million N/A N/A (HYLN) N/A N/A $2.32 million N/A N/A

Miller Industries has higher revenue and earnings than (HYLN).

Summary

Miller Industries beats (HYLN) on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment. It also provides transport trailers for moving various vehicles for auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other related applications. The company markets its products under the Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige, and Boniface brands. It sells its products through independent distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Pacific Rim, the Middle East, South America, and Africa; and through prime contractors to governmental entities. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Ooltewah, Tennessee.

About (HYLN)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. is blank check company. It intends to search for a target business in energy industry. Tortoise Acquisition was founded on November 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Leawood, KS.

