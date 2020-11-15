FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:FMACU)

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:FMACU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, November 16th. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition had issued 36,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 6th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During FirstMark Horizon Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

FMACU stock opened at $10.20 on Friday.

