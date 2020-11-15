Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

FCUUF stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25. Fission Uranium has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.38.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

