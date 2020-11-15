Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081,100 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 3.83% of Flushing Financial worth $11,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 1,203.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 130,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 120,776 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 650.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 88,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 76,737 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 27.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 161,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the second quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the second quarter worth $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $371.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FFIC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

