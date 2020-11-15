Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.69

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.69 and traded as high as $9.92. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 1,071,767 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FVI. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$8.25 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 9,360.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$61.68 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 1.1364706 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Volkert purchased 5,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,811.32. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$815,455.78. Also, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.64, for a total transaction of C$57,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,460,845.60. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,668 shares of company stock worth $1,413,242.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.