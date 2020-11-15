Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.69

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.69 and traded as high as $9.92. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 1,071,767 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$8.25 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 target price on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 9,360.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$61.68 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 1.1364706 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$565,820. Also, Senior Officer David Volkert acquired 5,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,811.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at C$815,455.78. Insiders have sold a total of 151,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,242 in the last ninety days.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

