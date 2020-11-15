Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 262,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $15,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,380,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,025,000 after acquiring an additional 36,416 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,229,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,586,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 517,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after buying an additional 43,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 508,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 23.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 350,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after buying an additional 66,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $93,703.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,585. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julie Scheck Freigang sold 11,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $665,245.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,507.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,956 shares of company stock valued at $778,509 over the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $66.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.59 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FELE. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

