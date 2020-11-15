Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys New Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 25,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACC. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,753,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,654,766.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,323,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,073 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,309,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $4,214,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,181 shares in the company, valued at $15,037,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACC opened at $40.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 79.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.95. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

