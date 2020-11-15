Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $36,726,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4,195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 875,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 488,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALXN. ValuEngine cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.60.

Shares of ALXN opened at $127.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $128.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

