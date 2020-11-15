Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $5.52 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $144.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.00.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 16,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $2,295,974.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,240 shares in the company, valued at $6,156,711.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 494,213 shares of company stock valued at $69,461,646 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

