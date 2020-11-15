Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,837 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,240 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

NYSE SAN opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.07. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAN. Bank of America cut shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.