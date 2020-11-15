FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) issued its earnings results on Saturday. The transportation company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 54.13% and a negative net margin of 69.29%.

RAIL stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.63. FreightCar America has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $2.87.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.