FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) Receives $15.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Securities began coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

NASDAQ FSKR opened at $15.28 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 7.56.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01).

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s payout ratio is 108.91%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,399,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.