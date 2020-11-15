Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 54.90% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%.

Shares of FTEK stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82. The company has a market cap of $25.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.90. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

