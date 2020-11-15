Fusion Capital LLC Has $3.64 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fusion Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 3.2% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 5.6% in the second quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 19,071 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 36.2% in the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.0% during the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $277.17 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $298.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,624 shares of company stock worth $29,429,883. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

