Fusion Capital LLC Has $491,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fusion Capital LLC lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,873 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 4.1% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $478,866.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,817.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $107,918.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,008 shares in the company, valued at $762,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,291 shares of company stock worth $30,376,998 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $276.95 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.96 and a 200 day moving average of $248.88. The company has a market capitalization of $788.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. Truist raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup raised their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

