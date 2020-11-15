Future plc (FUTR.L) (LON:FUTR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,483.81

Future plc (FUTR.L) (LON:FUTR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,483.81 and traded as high as $2,076.51. Future plc (FUTR.L) shares last traded at $2,005.00, with a volume of 154,985 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FUTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Future plc (FUTR.L) from GBX 1,659 ($21.67) to GBX 1,690 ($22.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) target price on shares of Future plc (FUTR.L) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future plc (FUTR.L) in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,979.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,483.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.32.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, gaming and entertainment, music, creative and photography, home interest, education, and television, as well as hobbies and knowledge, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Media and Magazine.

