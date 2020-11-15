Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 525 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $14,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $194.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. ValuEngine downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

