Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 3,658.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 171,961 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Grubhub worth $12,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Grubhub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,951,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grubhub by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after buying an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grubhub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,777,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 4,000,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $74.02 on Friday. Grubhub Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $85.53. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.23.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $493.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grubhub Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRUB. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Grubhub in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Grubhub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Grubhub in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.37.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,656.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $57,846.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,663 shares of company stock valued at $13,961,228. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

