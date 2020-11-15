Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 127,405 Shares of Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,405 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.59% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $16,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSW. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 393,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,353 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of ADSW opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $33.15.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

