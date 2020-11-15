Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 146,500 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2,253.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $121.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.08.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $144.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 91.55%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,651. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

