Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 932,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 102,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $12,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,906 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 476,415 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,474 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 13,861.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,750,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

VOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

