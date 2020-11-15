Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $17,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in Baxter International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 15,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 13.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Baxter International by 12.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAX. Citigroup raised Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.28.

NYSE:BAX opened at $82.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.71 and its 200 day moving average is $84.15.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $25,912.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,381.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.