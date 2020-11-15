Gabelli Funds LLC Has $12.22 Million Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $12,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 18.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $68.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.59.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7333 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 46.91%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.