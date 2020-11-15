Gabelli Funds LLC Has $12.50 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $12,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $26,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 185.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of -21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.82.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

