Gabelli Funds LLC Has $12.63 Million Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Trinity Industries worth $12,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 43,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 269.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRN opened at $22.91 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $24.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.23 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 60.32%.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.59 per share, with a total value of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,399 shares in the company, valued at $262,486.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

