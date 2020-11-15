Gabelli Funds LLC Has $12.86 Million Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.11% of EnPro Industries worth $12,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 49,691 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,597,000 after acquiring an additional 27,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 57,430 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 33,114 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

NYSE:NPO opened at $67.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average is $52.54. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $70.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.55.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.