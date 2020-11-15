Gabelli Funds LLC Has $13.16 Million Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 753,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 52,050 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $13,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in BP by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,565,000. CWM LLC increased its position in BP by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 19,768 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in BP by 313.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

BP stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $44.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. BP’s payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BP. AlphaValue cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.99.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

