Gabelli Funds LLC Has $13.69 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $159.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $120.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.61.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.