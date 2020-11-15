Gabelli Funds LLC Has $13.78 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,117,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $13,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.6% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.9% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 362,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 67,444 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 679,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 43,642 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 54.8% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 63,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

NYSE KMI opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 373,233 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 245,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William A. Smith purchased 7,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.