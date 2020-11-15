Gabelli Funds LLC Has $14.32 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Copart worth $14,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Copart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Copart by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $117.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.32 and its 200 day moving average is $96.54.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

