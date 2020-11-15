Gabelli Funds LLC Has $14.64 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.10% of Tyler Technologies worth $14,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,508,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,956,000 after acquiring an additional 670,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 113.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,229,000 after acquiring an additional 393,772 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 666.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,004,000 after acquiring an additional 228,131 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $64,547,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 66.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,107,000 after acquiring an additional 116,766 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of TYL stock opened at $416.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.31. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $247.22 and a one year high of $429.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 90.27, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total value of $5,556,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,077,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock worth $11,600,780 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.50.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.