Gabelli Funds LLC Has $16.80 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $2,493,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 31.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 282,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after purchasing an additional 67,577 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 307,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Medtronic by 9.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MDT opened at $112.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.99 and its 200-day moving average is $100.17. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

