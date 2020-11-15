Gabelli Funds LLC Has $17.08 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in BlackRock by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.58.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $669.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $692.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $614.47 and its 200 day moving average is $566.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.15 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

