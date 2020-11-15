Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $15.38 Million in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 122,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,375,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.11% of PerkinElmer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 38.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,076,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,554,000 after purchasing an additional 300,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 922,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,506,000 after purchasing an additional 31,121 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth about $64,200,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 160,462.5% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 642,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,998,000 after purchasing an additional 641,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 474,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PKI. ValuEngine cut PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra upgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.25.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $132.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $142.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.10 and its 200-day moving average is $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $699,557.43. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

