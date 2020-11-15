Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 2.19% of CTS worth $15,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CTS by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,096,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,008,000 after buying an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CTS by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,217,000 after buying an additional 72,980 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in CTS by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in CTS by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 586,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 95,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in CTS by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 547,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after buying an additional 36,840 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $971.27 million, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.11 million. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. CTS’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

CTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded CTS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

