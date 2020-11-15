Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,364,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 292,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $12,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 38.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 57.3% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 446,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 162,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 293,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 33,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -507.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Standpoint Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

