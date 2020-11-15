Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 16,675 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,675 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $13,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 73.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $135.36 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $145.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.11.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

