Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 504,000 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,491,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Kinross Gold worth $13,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $753,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 567,469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 53,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,848,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. ValuEngine cut Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.95.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

