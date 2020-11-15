Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Liberty Broadband worth $13,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $152.25 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $80.14 and a 12-month high of $155.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 123.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,158.25% and a return on equity of 1.72%. Research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on LBRDA shares. TD Securities downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.75.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

