Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.11% of The J. M. Smucker worth $14,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $1,914,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 15.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 119.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 607,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,269,000 after acquiring an additional 331,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 713,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,532,000 after acquiring an additional 106,786 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of SJM opened at $119.09 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,963.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $498,350.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SJM. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.