Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,800 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $15,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 56.1% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 231 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 23,500.0% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Boeing from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark dropped their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Alembic Global Advisors raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.64.

NYSE BA opened at $187.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.61. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $375.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.